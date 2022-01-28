New York’s Fifth Avenue was a “sea of blue” Friday as police gathered to honor fallen New York Police Officer Jason Rivera.
Rivera was one of two NYPD officers shot during a response to a domestic on January 21, 2022. Twenty-two-year-old Rivera was killed by the suspect’s gunfire and a second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, was left in critical condition and died on Tuesday.
Officers showed up on Fifth Avenue by the thousands to honor Rivera.
Fifth Ave in New York is a sea of blue outside of the funeral for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call.
Thousands of police officers from around the country gather at St. Patrick’s Cathedral to attend the funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera on January 28, 2022, in New York City. The 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed on January 21 in Harlem while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Rivera’s partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, also died from injuries suffered in the shooting. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
New York Police Officers gather outside New York City’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the funeral of Police Officer Jason Rivera. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
NYPD officers stand outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral on January 28, 2022, for fallen office Jason Rivera’s funeral. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Dominique Rivera, holding cross, walks behind her husband NYPD Officer Jason Rivera’s casket after his funeral mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on January. 28, 2022, in New York City. )MARY ALTAFFER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
NYPD Officer Jason Rivera’s casket is carried down the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral by his fellow NYPD officers on January 28, 2022, in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NYPD Inspector Clint McPherson (right), joins Dominique Rivera (center), the wife of New York Police Officer Jason Rivera, as his casket leaves St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on January, 28, 2022. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The mother of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera reacts as his casket leaves St. Patrick’s Cathedral. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Dominique Rivera, the wife of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, is given the flag from his casket during his funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on January 28, 2022 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Priests bless the casket of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera with holy water during his funeral at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on January 28, 2022 in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The funeral procession of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera passes by as thousands of police officers stand along 5th Avenue on January 28, 2022. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
A police officer reacts while attending the funeral of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Thousands of police officers fill the streets for the processional for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera following his funeral outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
A woman holds up a sign during the funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on January 28, 2022. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A police officer stands at attention as thousands of police officers stand along 5th Avenue January 28, 2022 across from St. Patricks Cathedra for the funeral of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
New Haven Police motorcycle officers drive during the processional of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on January 28, 2022. (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Rivera and Mora were ambushed while walking down a hall toward the suspect during the January 21, 2022, domestic call.
FOX News observed that the suspect who shot the officers was “on probation for a 2003 felony narcotics conviction in New York City.”
