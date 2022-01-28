New York’s Fifth Avenue was a “sea of blue” Friday as police gathered to honor fallen New York Police Officer Jason Rivera.

Rivera was one of two NYPD officers shot during a response to a domestic on January 21, 2022. Twenty-two-year-old Rivera was killed by the suspect’s gunfire and a second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, was left in critical condition and died on Tuesday.

Officers showed up on Fifth Avenue by the thousands to honor Rivera.

Fifth Ave in New York is a sea of blue outside of the funeral for NYPD officer Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call. Breathtaking.pic.twitter.com/OcyrVzoZlV — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 28, 2022

Rivera and Mora were ambushed while walking down a hall toward the suspect during the January 21, 2022, domestic call.

FOX News observed that the suspect who shot the officers was “on probation for a 2003 felony narcotics conviction in New York City.”

