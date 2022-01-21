Report: 2 NYPD Officers Dead After Shooting During Domestic Call

Two NYPD officers were reportedly shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem Friday evening.

NBC New York reports that the shooting occurred “on West 135th Street between Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.”

The New York Post notes that the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and observed that the domestic incident was “between a mother and son.”

Due to a police incident, avoid the area of West 135 Street between

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd and Malcolm X Blvd. in Manhattan. Use an alternate route when traveling nearby and expect a police presence in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/x99iffRCbP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 21, 2022

The New York Times points out that the two deceased officers were the “third and fourth officers to be shot in the line of duty this week.” The Post also indicated that the shooting of the two officers “came just a day after an NYPD detective was shot and injured during a drug bust on Staten Island.”

A third officer who was on the scene of the domestic call shot the suspect, but the suspect’s condition was not released.

Breitbart News reported that 346 officers were shot in line duty nationwide during 2021, and 63 of those officers succumbed to their wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.