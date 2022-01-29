Schweizer: Hunter Biden Provided ‘No Discernible Business Services’ for Deals with Ties to Chinese Intelligence

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, the author of Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, said we have to investigate whether the Biden family has been compromised by Chinese intelligence operations.

According to Schweizer, there aren’t any clear business services that Hunter Biden performed for his deals with people tied to Chinese intelligence.

Schweizer said, “What worries me most is we first broke the story on these commercial deals with the Biden family in China back in 2018. What we’ve done is taken the new material and tried to figure out who made those deals happen in China. And in every one of the cases, those are businessmen that have ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence. What do I mean by that? Well, the private equity deal, where Hunter Biden was put on board of this private equity company financed by the Chinese government. That deal was done by a Chinese businessman named Che Feng. When he was doing that deal with Hunter Biden, he was business partners with the Vice Minister for the Ministry of State Security in China, a guy named Ma Jian. Ma Jian’s responsibility was the recruitment of foreign nationals to spy on behalf of China. Another one of the businessmen that was involved in that deal who also transferred $5 million to another one of Hunter Biden’s businesses is a guy named Mr. Zhao. His business partner at the time was the family of the former minister of state security who ran the entire spy apparatus of China.”

He continued, “So, the question is, why did these businessmen hand this money over to the Biden family? And I don’t think it’s philanthropy. I don’t think it’s business. There [are] no discernible business services that Hunter Biden performed for this money. I think we have to start looking at the notion, investigating the fact that Biden’s may be compromised in what was a Chinese-backed intelligence operation.”

