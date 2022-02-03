Former New York City Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly eyeing a congressional run in the same district as former Democrat Rep. Max Rose (D-NY), according to sources familiar with the discussions who spoke with the New York Post and Politico.

The Post‘s sources reportedly said the former mayor has been making calls about considering running against the former congressman in the June primary. Rose, who lost to Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) in 2020, is looking for a rematch.

Reportedly, the Democrat legislators who helped redraw the lines in an attempt to make Malliotakis’s reelection difficult, and to allow a Democrat an easier shot, are “furious” at de Blasio.

“The Democratic Party is not happy about this. The last thing they want is a primary race where money is wasted and there is mudslinging,” one source told the Post Wednesday. “However, no one is surprised because de Blasio never listens to anyone.”

According to Politico, de Blasio, who is still trying to figure out his plans since leaving office in December, plans to move into his Park Slope home when it is done with renovations.

The report said that home is currently in Rep. Yvette Clarke’s (D-NY) congressional district, but he would unlikely challenge her since she is a close ally. But, de Blasio does not have a great relationship with Rose. In 2020, he took out an ad saying, “Bill de Blasio is the worst mayor in the history of New York City… That’s the whole ad.”

There are stark differences between Rose and Malliotakis’s decision to go after de Blasio before even making a decision.

Rose sent out an email to supporters Tuesday night, after hearing the rumors of de Blasio’s possible running, with the subject line, “De Blasio running against me (swear this isn’t a joke),” the Post wrote.

“Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has never been my biggest fan, but now he might be my primary opponent,” Rose wrote, taking shots at the former mayor. “I know, I laughed at first too, but the implications aren’t funny.”

However, in a tweet, Malliotakis, who lost to him in the 2017 mayoral race, said: “Malliotakis-de Blasio rematch??”

“Democrat leadership, in their desperate attempt to cancel me and silence our voice in Congress, are redrawing our district to connect #StatenIsland to Park Slope, creating an opportunity for the disastrous mayor to run against me this November,” she explained.

