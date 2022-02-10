State lawmakers in Tennessee have advanced a resolution to honor the tens of millions of children who were aborted by lowering flags to half staff each January 22 — the anniversary of the United States Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion on demand the law of the land.

House lawmakers moved the resolution forward on a 72-20 vote.

The LifeNews website reported on the development:

The mourning day will be known as the “Day of Tears,” and the measure suggests that Tennesseans should mourn the lives of tens of millions of babies who were killed in abortions. In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court forced states to legalize abortion on demand through Roe v. Wade. Since then, more than 63 million unborn babies have been aborted, including about 1 million annually. Lawmakers in Ohio, Idaho, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina have introduced similar “Day of Tears” resolutions. The Idaho state House has approved its resolution and sponsor Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, talked about why she introduced it.

“We are creating a day of remembrance,” Ehardt said. “This isn’t a cheap ploy; this is about putting us in a position to remember, and in our own way, doing something about it.”

“This resolution seeks to honor and help us remember those that have passed on,” Ehardt said. “It is another way to remind us of a wrong that we have an opportunity, coming up hopefully in the next six months, to make right.”

LifeNews cited that polls consistently show that a strong majority of Americans oppose abortion on demand and support strong legal protections for unborn babies. A Vinea Research/Students for Life poll found 52 percent of millennials support banning all or most abortions once an unborn baby’s heartbeat is detectable — about six weeks of pregnancy. That number is up from 47 percent who supported a heartbeat abortion ban in 2021.

