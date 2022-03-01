Father Kills Daughters, Himself During California Church Shooting

A father allegedly violated a restraining order and shot and killed his daughters then himself during a Monday attack in a Sacramento, California, church.

The Associated Press reports the father was estranged from his wife and was meeting his daughters at the church for a supervised visit.

Police received calls about shots fired around 5 p.m. and KHQ-Q6 notes that police arrived at the church to find five people dead.

The AP described the five deceased individuals as a father, his three daughters, and the “chaperone” who was with the daughters during the visit.

California has the most stringent gun controls of any state in the Union.

The state has a red flag law, universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, and numerous controls on ammunition, including background checks for ammunition purchases.

