The sanctuary state of Oregon is set to spend $15 million in state taxpayer money helping illegal aliens stay in the United States by evading deportation.

This week, the Oregon state legislature advanced a plan that will use taxpayer money to fund free legal representation for illegal aliens fighting their deportations from the U.S.

Republicans in the legislature tried to stop the plan but Democrats have control of both chambers, as well as the governorship, where Gov. Kate Brown (D) is expected to approve.

“There are certain people that I’m not interested in spending taxpayer funds on trying to keep them in the country,” State Sen. Tim Knopp (R) told Oregon Capital Chronicle. “I don’t know why we’d want to keep someone who has a felony record of murder, rape, kidnapping in the country.”

Specifically, the plan will throw $15 million in taxpayer money to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) who then will deploy free lawyers to represent illegal aliens in immigration cases.

Oregon is not the only state or locality to fund illegal immigration. The Madison City Council in Wisconsin this week approved $700,000 in taxpayer money to provide illegal aliens with rent, food costs, transportation, and attorney fees.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.