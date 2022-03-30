Most Americans believe President Joe Biden should crack down on China with sanctions if the communist country aids Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.
“If China begins providing aid to Russia, do you believe President Biden should impose similar sanctions on China as he is on Russia?” the survey asked.
Overall, 74.7 percent believe Biden should impose similar sanctions on China in that scenario, compared to 11.6 percent who believe he should not and 13.6 percent who remain unsure.
There is a majority consensus across all parties as well, as 70 percent of Democrats, 77.8 percent of Republicans, and 76.4 percent of independents believe Biden should crack down on China if it aids Russia.
The survey, taken March 18-21, 2022, among 1,075 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.
It comes on the heels of Russia previewing hopes of a new “world order.”
“We, together with you, and with our sympathizers will move towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday prior to a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
In China’s account of the call, Xi told Biden he could not expect any help from Beijing cleaning up the mess he made in Ukraine.
…
Biden further assured Xi the U.S. does not seek to “change China’s system,” does not support “Taiwan independence,” and “has no intention to seek a conflict with China.”
…
Biden said that instead of conflict, the United States wants “candid dialogue and closer cooperation” leading to “steady growth” in its relationship with Beijing.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry added that “President Biden expressed readiness to stay in close touch with President Xi to set the direction for the U.S.-China relationship.”
