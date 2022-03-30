Most Americans believe President Joe Biden should crack down on China with sanctions if the communist country aids Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Wednesday found.

“If China begins providing aid to Russia, do you believe President Biden should impose similar sanctions on China as he is on Russia?” the survey asked.

Overall, 74.7 percent believe Biden should impose similar sanctions on China in that scenario, compared to 11.6 percent who believe he should not and 13.6 percent who remain unsure.

There is a majority consensus across all parties as well, as 70 percent of Democrats, 77.8 percent of Republicans, and 76.4 percent of independents believe Biden should crack down on China if it aids Russia.

The survey, taken March 18-21, 2022, among 1,075 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.

It comes on the heels of Russia previewing hopes of a new “world order.”

“We, together with you, and with our sympathizers will move towards a multipolar, just, democratic world order,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday prior to a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

President Biden spoke to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping this month, and Biden apparently made it clear during the conversation that he does not “seek a new Cold War with China.”

As Breitbart News reported