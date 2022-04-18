Exclusive — AL Gov. Ivey to Maxine Waters: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Lectured by a Liberal Congresswoman from California’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) took time out of her Easter Sunday to criticize Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) for one of her campaign ads during an appearance on MSNBC.

The 30-second spot features a defiant Ivey rejecting President Joe Biden’s immigration policies and the possibility of Alabamians having to learn Spanish given an influx of illegal Spanish-speaking immigrants.

“No way, Jose,” the Alabama governor declared in the ad.

Waters was on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” and condemned Ivey for what she called “plain racist ignorance, in your face.”

In comments given to Breitbart News, Ivey declared a “liberal” California congresswoman would not lecture her.

“There’s nothing racist with telling the truth about the disaster Joe Biden is causing,” she said. “I’m not going to be lectured by a liberal Congresswoman from California with illegals invading our country. I’m not going to be lectured by a liberal Congresswoman from California. We’ll handle our business in Alabama.”

Her campaign followed up with its own comment, calling her comments “an in-kind contribution.”

“We might just have to report Maxine Waters’ comments as an in-kind contribution,” the campaign said.

Ivey is the incumbent governor in a race for her state’s Republican gubernatorial nomination. Alabama Republican voters will go to the polls on May 24 to select their preference for their party’s gubernatorial nod.

