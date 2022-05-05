Former Nevada Attorney General and current Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, backed by former President Donald Trump, showed a commanding lead in the Nevada GOP primary, according to the most recent poll from Emerson College Polling/The Hill.

The poll showed that Laxalt has a 23-point lead over his closest competitor. Of the 1,000 very likely voters in the Republican primary, 50 percent said they would vote for Laxalt in the primary on June 14.

The closest Republican primary competitor in the polls is Sam Brown, whom only 27 percent said they would vote for. There were also four percent who said Sharelle Mendenhall and four percent who said someone else. But, there was also 15 percent undecided.

The poll emphasized that Laxalt would extend his lead to 56 percent with undecided voters allocated to prospective candidates, and Brown would extend his percentage to 31 percent.

The Emerson College and the Hill polls found that 54 percent of the respondents said Trump’s endorsement makes them more likely to vote for a candidate, making the former president a key factor in Republican party politics.

There was 37 percent who said the endorsement makes no difference, and nine percent said it makes them less likely to vote for a candidate.

“Laxalt has been endorsed by Trump, and he holds 63% support among those who say his endorsement makes them more likely to vote for candidate,” said Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Kimball noted that Laxalt “trails Brown among those who say the former president’s endorsement makes them less likely to support a candidate, 28% to 18%, and with voters who say the endorsement makes no difference, 41% to 39%.”

In addition to Trump’s endorsement, Laxalt also won a large endorsement from the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN), a law enforcement group representing nearly 100 law enforcement organizations and 10,000 officers throughout the state.

PSAN’s director, John Abel, said that Laxalt received the endorsement because he defended police when they were under attack from the radical left’s defund the police campaign.

“As Attorney General, Adam organized the first statewide Law Enforcement summit, took action to combat the spread of illegal drugs, and was tough on crime,” he said. “Our organization is proud to support his campaign for the United States Senate, where we know he will continue working with cops to make Nevada’s communities safe.”

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll was conducted from April 30 to May 2 and asked 1,000 likely Republican primary voters from the state for input. The poll had an overall margin of error of plus or minus three percent.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.