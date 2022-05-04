Republican Senate primary candidate Adam Laxalt won a large endorsement from several Nevada police groups on Tuesday.

“Few things are more important to me than fighting rising crime in Nevada and across the country,” Laxalt told Fox News. “Support from the brave men and women of Nevada’s law enforcement is humbling.”

“I am focused on helping law enforcement to keep Nevada safe and I will always have their backs,” he continued. “Voters should know that as our next Senator I will oppose defunding the police and ensure our officers have the tools they need to do their jobs, just as I did when I was Nevada’s Attorney General.”

The endorsements Laxalt won are a part of the Public Safety Alliance of Nevada (PSAN), which boasts more than 10,000 individual members and over 100 state and local groups.

PSAN director John Abel told the publication that Laxalt won the endorsement because he defended police when they were under attack from the radical left’s defund the police campaign.

“As Attorney General, Adam organized the first statewide Law Enforcement summit, took action to combat the spread of illegal drugs, and was tough on crime,” he said. “Our organization is proud to support his campaign for the United States Senate, where we know he will continue working with cops to make Nevada’s communities safe.”

The endorsement bodes well for Laxalt, as he is leading the Republican primary by a wide margin after being endorsed by Donald Trump. If Laxalt wins the GOP primary, he will face off against vulnerable Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). Laxalt is also leading Masto in the polls.

Like Americans throughout the nation, Nevadans are suffering from high crime, illegal immigration, and 40-year-high inflation. Masto has relied on touting Biden’s coronavirus stimulus packages which fueled a 40-year inflation high. The tactic is a “generic 2020 strategy for vulnerable senators,” Politico Playbook reported in April.

According to polling, Nevada voters are currently disenchanted with how Masto has performed during the Biden administration. Seventy-two percent of voters say the Democrats’ economy is “fair” to “poor.” Inflation is the top issue, with 40 percent saying they were better off under Trump. And the leader of the Democrat Party, President Joe Biden, has only a 35 percent approval rating in the state.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.