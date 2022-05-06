Conservative Group Plasters Anti-Liz Cheney Billboards Across Wyoming

The conservative group Wyoming Values PAC is plastering anti-Liz Cheney billboards across Wyoming, encouraging voters to support her Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

The billboards urge voters to “Ditch Liz! Vote for Hageman” and appear in Casper, Rawlins, Cheyenne, and Laramie. The group, led by Republican strategists Andy Surabian and James Blair, plans to leave the billboards up until the state’s primary election day, or Tuesday, August 16:

“Wyoming Values will continue to aggressively expose Liz Cheney as the Pelosi puppet she truly is from now until election day,” Surabian said in a statement.

“While Liz Cheney sold Wyoming out to the swamp, Harriet Hageman will fight for the conservative values Wyomings care about and we’re confident that she will defeat Cheney in August,” he added.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was stripped of her House Republican leadership position after standing with Democrats to impeach former President Donald Trump, attempted to blame Trump for dragging the U.S. backward and making “us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy”:

NEWS: CHENEY removed from her post by voice vote — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 12, 2021

Notably, far-left Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has spoken highly of the so-called Republican, calling her a “person of great courage and conviction.”

Trump has spoken out sharply against “RINO” Cheney time and time again, ultimately endorsing her challenger in September.

“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats’ number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney,” he wrote. “Make America Great Again!”

This week, Trump announced an upcoming rally with Hageman, taking place in Casper, Wyoming, on May 28.