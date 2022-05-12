Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette said Thursday amid questions over her military record that she does indeed have a DD-214, which would show her active duty Army service, but did not say whether she would release it.

Barnette told 1210 WPHT’s The Rich Zeoli Show, “I have a DD-214 for the first three years.”

Zeoli asked, “Is that something you’re willing to put out?”

Barnette responded that the forms she released on Wednesday — the NGB-22, which is the equivalent of a DD-214 for National Guard members — shows that she served in the Army National Guard and Reserves for 10 years.

Barnette, who is in a three-way tie with candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick, also confirmed on another show that she had a DD-214 for the first three years she was in the active duty Army.

On Philadelphia’s Morning Answer, host Chris Stigall asked her, “Were you ever issued a DD-214 ever in your military career?”

Barnette responded, “Yes, I have a DD-214. I also have an NGB form as well. That’s the one that’s in front of people that we posted.”

Barnette’s NGB-22 showed that she enlisted in the Army in 1990, served in the Alabama Army National Guard from 1993 to 1998, and then left the Army Reserves in 2000, for a total of 10 years of service.

The Army on Thursday confirmed Barnette served in the Alabama Army National Guard from 1993 to 1998 and at the Army Reserve from 1998 to 2000. Army spokesperson Madison Bonzo said:

Kathy J. Barnette served in the Alabama Army National Guard from September 1993 to March 1998. Her primary military occupational specialty was 63S, Heavy-Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, and she attained the rank of specialist. Her last unit with the ARNG was the 778th Maintenance Company, Alabama Army National Guard. Kathy J. Barnette also served in the Army Reserve as a Human Resource Specialist (71L/42A) from 1998 to 2000.

The Army also noted that its records database may not be complete, and that additional details about her service may be obtained from the National Archives and Records Administration, where records for soldiers who left the Army more than 15 years ago are transferred.

It is not clear why Barnette does not have her DD-214 ready to produce, as is common for political candidates with military service. However, she has said she has been busy traveling around Pennsylvania and had to go home and dig through her records from more than 20 years ago to find her NGB-22.

Still, she has not said whether she will look for it and produce it.

Breitbart News has sent multiple queries to her campaign as to whether and when she will release her DD-214 but have not heard back.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.