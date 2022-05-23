Photos: Migrants Protest in Mexico, Begging Biden to End ‘Racist’ Title 42

Foreign nationals protested in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday to demand President Joe Biden end the Title 42 public health authority at the United States-Mexico border, a policy they declared “racist.”

Months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that on May 23 the Biden administration would end Title 42. The authority was first issued by former President Donald Trump in 2020 and has allowed officials to quickly remove illegal aliens from the U.S. after their arrival at the border.

In April, Trump-appointed Judge Robert R. Summerhays announced he would block the Biden administration from ending Title 42. Late last week, Summerhays issued a preliminary injunction against Biden’s efforts to end Title 42 — blocking the policy from being eliminated.

On Sunday, foreign nationals marched through Tijuana to beg Biden to end Title 42.

“End Title 42 now!” one sign reads while another seemingly states, “Down with Title 42, Down with racists.” One other sign reads, “No more Title 42” and another one states, “Defend asylum.”

Protesters also waved rainbow flags, representing gay pride, as well as the flag often waved by transgender advocates. Others carried the flags of their nations of origin, such as Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.

In a separate protest Monday, open borders advocates protested in San Ysidro, California, in front of the border wall, demanding that Biden “terminate Title 42” and “End Title 42.”

At similar protests last week, foreign nationals protested outside of the U.S. Consulate in Mexico to plead with Biden to end Title 42. Many of the protesters claimed that the policy is discriminatory against their wanting to enter the U.S. interior.

As Breitbart News has reported for months, the Biden administration has been prematurely winding down the use of Title 42 at the border. Most recently, sources close to Breitbart News confirmed that the agency has prematurely ended Title 42.

Across the entire U.S.-Mexico border, some 100,000 foreign nationals are waiting for Title 42 to end so they can rush the border. Sources close to Breitbart News have said that 6,000 foreign nationals are awaiting the policy’s end in Tijuana, alone.

Without Title 42, Biden officials admit that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the resident population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News that he would expect 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42.

