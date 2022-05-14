Dem TX State Rep.: There Are ‘Over 100,000 Migrants’ Waiting for Title 42 to End

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Jose Diaz-Balart Reports,” Texas State Rep. Eddie Morales (D), whose district is on the southern border, called for Title 42 to remain in place and stated that there aren’t the resources “to be able to address the number of immigrants and migrants that are crossing.” And that, based on conversations with Mexican officials, there are “over 100,000 migrants just ready for Title 42 to end. We don’t have the resources and we don’t have the manpower to be able to handle that.”

Morales stated, “Well, we don’t have the resources in place, either from the state or the federal government to be able to address the number of immigrants and migrants that are crossing. We have video and we’ve been in constant communication with officials from Mexico.”

He added, “So, in those conversations with the Mexican officials, we have been privy to a number of videos and a number of [pieces of] information that shows that there [are] over 100,000 migrants just ready for Title 42 to end. We don’t have the resources and we don’t have the manpower to be able to handle that.”

Morales further said, “[W]e cannot keep exposing our law enforcement and our National Guard soldiers to the possibility of their life.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett