During Tuesday’s press conference White House Secretary Karine Jean Pierre described gun violence as a new “pandemic.”

She said this while dismissing Republican efforts to focus on mental health and hardening schools for student safety.

Jean Pierre made clear the president is not aligned with Republican efforts, saying, “Those are two things that he does not agree on.”

She stated the administration’s position that “the problem is with guns” and then alluded to gun violence as a “pandemic here in this country.”

If Leftists truly cared about reducing gun violence they would demand Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's immediate resignation. https://t.co/3qaD3NKiYk — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 10, 2021

Biden has repeatedly called for more gun control in the wake of the May 24, 2022, Uvalde shooting, focusing especially on “high caliber weapons” like the 9mm pistol.

Breitbart News reported that Biden used Memorial Day comments to reporters to claim that a 9mm bullet “blows the lung out of the body.”

