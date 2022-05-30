As President Biden spoke to reporters on Memorial Day he criticized “high caliber weapons” and claimed that a 9mm bullet “blows the lung out of the body.”

Biden made this statement while telling reporters about a Senate briefing he had received regarding gunshot wounds.

He said, “The 22 caliber bullet will lodge in the lungs and we can get it out,” Biden said. “A 9 mm bullet blows the lung out of the body.”

This is not the first time Biden has included the 9mm round in his gun control rhetoric.

On July 21, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Biden talked about a “push to eliminate” 9mm pistols during a CNN Town Hall.

Biden said, “The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”

