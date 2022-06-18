Concealed carry is skyrocketing among Philadelphia women as the city’s crime wave continues to surge.

CBS Philly reports, “Philadelphia gun violence … is leading to a sharp increase in female gun owners.”

They noted that women began flooding into concealed carry classes as crime rose last year. As a result, concealed carry permit applications from women outpaced men “51 percent to 49 percent.”

One group of Philadelphia women call themselves “Terry’s Angels” after their gun instructor, Terrance Lappe, a former police firearms instructor.

One member of Terry’s Angels cited Philadelphia “carjackings” and “murder” as a motivator for learning to shoot.

She said, “I’ve been living in Philadelphia for almost 64 years and have never seen anything like this.”

She added, “That’s why I carry a gun.”

For 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, the highest annual number of concealed carry permit applications the city received was 11,814.

In 2021, the number of concealed carry permits skyrocketed to 70,790.

KYW Newsradio notes that “nearly 53,000 [permits]” were granted out of the 70,000+ applications.

