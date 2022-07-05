Donald Trump Approval on Key Issues Significantly Higher than Biden’s

Former President Donald Trump’s approval rating in January 2021, prior to leaving office, is exponentially higher than President Biden’s on nearly every key issue, June’s Harvard Caps Harris Poll revealed.

The survey asked respondents to rate Biden’s performance on a range of key issues — from the economy to violence and crime in the country. On nearly every issue, with the exception of the Chinese coronavirus, Trump’s approval is significantly higher.

According to the survey, just 32 percent approve of Biden’s handling of the economy. That is 24 percent less than the 56 percent who approved of Trump’s handling of the economy in January 2021, prior to his leaving office. It also reflects a 29 percent drop from the 61 percent who approved of Biden’s handling of the economy in February 2021, during his first full month in office. It also reflects a four percent decline in support over the last month alone.

Biden does not fare much better on other issues, either. In January 2021, 58 percent approved of Trump on the issue of stimulating jobs. Just 43 percent said the same of Biden in June 2022.

Others are as follows:

Fighting Terrorism

Trump January 2021: 55 percent approve

Biden June 2022: 40 percent approve

Immigration

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden June 2022: 37 percent approve

Foreign Affairs

Trump January 2021: 52 percent approve

Biden June 2022: 39 percent approve

Administering the Government

Trump January 2021: 49 percent approve

Biden June 2022: 38 percent approve

The only subject Biden fared better on was “reacting to coronavirus,” as 47 percent approved of Trump in January 2021, compared to Biden’s 50 percent in June 2022.

Further, Biden has experienced a sharp drop in approval on dealing with violence and crime in the country, going from 55 percent approving in April 2021 to 34 percent in June 2022. And now, just 28 percent approve of Biden’s handling of inflation.

As Breitbart News reported, this same poll found that Trump stands as the most popular politician in America. Further, he remains the clear frontrunner, as 56 percent of GOP voters choose him as the candidate in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary. It also showed Trump leading Biden by three percentage points in a hypothetical 2024 presidential matchup.

The survey was taken June 28-29, 2022, among 1,308 registered voters.