Nolte: On This July 4th, Trump Is America’s Most Popular Politician

If you want to talk about the corporate media’s waning influence over public opinion… Donald Trump is currently the most popular politician in America.

According to the latest polling from Harvard Caps Harris Poll, despite seven years and billions of corporate dollars spent to destroy him, despite two fake impeachments and this Kangaroo January 6th Committee, Trump’s favorable rating is higher than any other politician in America—including politicians the fake media have spent billions of dollars propping up—like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Fascist).

The poll was taken between June 28-29 of 1,308 registered voters. (The Supreme Court aborted Roe v. Wade on June 24.)

Okay, here we go…

A total of 42 percent have a favorable opinion of Trump. That puts him two points ahead of second place Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-OLD); three points ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence, who sits in third place; and four points ahead of His Fraudulency Joe Biden, who sits in fourth place.

Also of interest is the fact that 26 percent of those polled have a “very favorable” view of Trump, which is well ahead of second place in the “very favorable” category, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has a 19 percent “very favorable” rating and an overall favorable rating of 34 percent.

Only two politicians enjoy a net favorable rating — meaning their favorable rating is higher than their unfavorable rating — and that’s DeSantis, who is +6 points (34 percent favorable, 28 percent unfavorable), and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). He is +3 points (23 percent favorable, 20 percent unfavorable).

Media darling Ocasio-Cortez’s favorable rating is only 27 percent, with 40 percent viewing her unfavorably.

The politicians with the worst net favorability rating are soon-to-be-former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Extremist) at -27 points (29 percent favorable, 56 percent unfavorable); Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) at -22 points (25 percent favorable, 47 percent unfavorable); and two-time presidential loser and female cuck Hillary Clinton (D-LOL) at -19 points (34 percent favorable, 53 percent unfavorable).

Trump is -8, with 42 percent favorable, 50 percent unfavorable.

Joe Biden is -16, with 38 percent favorable, 54 percent unfavorable.

Her Vice Fraudulency Kamala Harris is -13, with 37 percent favorable, 50 percent unfavorable.

The pollster uses something called a “delta” to gauge net favorability. I just used the math explained above, so in some cases, my numbers are different.

The overall Democrat party sits at a -20 net rating, with a 40 percent approval rating and 60 percent disapproval rating. To grasp how big of a media fail that it, this poll was taken the week after the Supreme Court ended the moral and legal atrocity known as Roe v. Wade.

The GOP’s net approval rating is only down 10 points, with 55 percent disapproving and 45 percent approving.

Biden’s approval rating hit a record low in this poll of 38 percent, while 57 percent disapprove. Only 32 percent approve of his economic stewardship. Handling inflation, dealing with violence and crime, and handling immigration show him at 28 percent, 34 percent, and 37 percent approval, respectively.

Most striking is that 62 percent say they see inflation as a top concern, while only 14 percent say the same about climate change (which is a hoax). What’s fascinating about this is that the reason we have inflation is in large part due to record gas prices. The reason we have record gas prices is that in order to fight climate change (which is a hoax), Biden deliberately drove the price of gas up by killing domestic pipelines, production, and exploration.

Anyway, to reiterate my original point: On this 4th of July, despite all the lies and smears and kangaroo courts and billions of dollars in media propaganda, Donald Trump is the most popular politician in America.

Suck on that, media.

