Watch: Exclusive — Club for Growth Commemorates Official Biden Recession

The Club for Growth launched an ad on Thursday, commemorating the official start of a recession under President Joe Biden’s watch, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

“Joe Biden says, ‘My economic plan is moving this country in a better direction.’ But today, America is officially in a recession. And the Biden recession is because of Biden policies. Radical economic plan causing painful inflation, and radical environmental plan causing pain at the pump,” the narrator said in the Club for Growth preview exclusively obtained by Breitbart News.

The conservative activist organization launched the ad as the GDP announcement showed another negative quarter of economic growth, thus signaling an economic recession two years into Biden’s administration.

The Commerce Department said GDP shrank 0.9 percent in the second quarter of 2022.

Consumer confidence declined more than expected in July as Americans grew increasingly unhappy about the condition of the U.S. economy. https://t.co/vdnAuYyMmz — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 27, 2022

The Club for Growth will spend $100,000 on digital and television ads during this campaign and the ad will run in North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona starting this Sunday.

David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth, said in a statement on Thursday that Biden could have prevented the recession should he have chosen to enact more pro-growth policies.

“What’s really frustrating is how preventable this recession was,” McIntosh explained. “Since taking office, the Biden administration has laughed at the very real concerns facing our economy by downplaying the hardships American families are experiencing and by shifting blame and overtly lying. Make no mistake, America is now in Biden’s recession regardless of what the administration tries to say.”

The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow tracker on Wednesday found GDP fell at 1.2 percent.

The GDP announcement follows as the Biden administration and the establishment media have fumbled over the definition of a recession.

The global economy may soon be teetering on the edge of a recession and will likely grow more slowly than previously expected this year and next year, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday. https://t.co/Ml9qaoDMf1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 27, 2022

The White House on Wednesday claimed although two negative quarters of negative is typically considered the definition of a recession, White House advisers refused to define what a recession is.

Ironically, many White House advisers have recently said that two quarters of negative growth is a recession.

Cecilia Rouse, the chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in May, “Typically, economists date a recession as being at least two quarters of negative growth, and other factors, which we have not seen at all.”

Biden economic adviser Jared Bernstein also described a recession as “two consecutive quarters of declining growth.”

The Media Research Center also dug up the many times that the media has described a recession as two negative quarters of growth:

The left is trying to redefine what a 'recession' is to protect Biden. As the media rushes to do the same, let's remember the times they had the definition correct. Read more: https://t.co/ZXdy7nBpvL pic.twitter.com/I7UYP08y8u — MRCTV (@mrctv) July 26, 2022