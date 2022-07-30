Amir Adnani, founder and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp., said in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Matt Boyle that the United States cannot be energy independent if it relies on hostile nations like Russia and China for resources, including vital minerals like uranium.

Uranium is used to power nuclear plants and the nuclear reactors that power naval ships and submarines.

“[We have to] get off of the Russian uranium import dependency that we have,” Adnani said. ”We’re going to be a world superpower and not have our own uranium? We’re going to be a world superpower and depend for our uranium on Russia. How does any of this make sense?”

U.S. Senate’s Energy & Natural Resources hearing from yesterday, very promising for domestic #uranium, $UEC:@SenJohnBarrasso: Will banning Russian uranium give the market the certainly it needs for investment?@TerraPower Navin: Yes, the U.S. has more than enough uranium 👇 pic.twitter.com/MLziv01gIi — Amir Adnani  (@AmirAdnani) July 29, 2022

Adnani said that the Biden administration energy policies are hampering U.S. energy independence.

“We’ve got to just face the fact that in the real world, and a real energy matrix and policy, we need nuclear power, we need natural gas,” Adnani said. [“We’re a] big energy country and remember energy equals life. And Russia is trying to take life away. Russia is trying to take energy away and leverage it, whether it’s in the battle over Ukraine or when it comes to how it wants to influence and leverage against Europe.”

Andani said that his company is trying to turn the course of uranium production in the U.S.

“The U.S. used to be the biggest producer of uranium in the world,” Andani said.

“There’s no uranium mining domestically and I’m trying to change that,” Andani said.

In another important development in bringing back domestic uranium production Uranium Energy Corp. successfully aquired Uranium One, the world’s fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter