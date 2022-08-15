George Gascón Gloats over Failed Recall: ‘Attempted Political Power-grab’

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón celebrated the announcement Monday that a recall petition against him had failed, after officials eliminated nearly 200,000 signatures in a controversial review from which observers were excluded.

Gascón tweeted: “Grateful to move forward from this attempted political power grab-rest assured LA County, the work hasn’t stopped. My primary focus has been & will always be keeping us safe & creating a more equitable justice system for all. I remain strongly committed to that work & to you.”

The dismissal of the recall petitions is a victory for billionaire left-wing donor George Soros, who spent millions to elect Gascón in 2020, ousting Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to hold the job.

But it represents a great defeat for public safety in L.A., according to Gascón’s critics, who blame him and his “reform” policies for a surge in violent crime in the county.

Gascon took office in December 2020 and immediately began to implement policies consistent with the priorities of the Black Lives Matter movement, ending cash bail, canceling sentence enhancements for murder suspects, and allowing one notorious sexual abuser to serve a short sentence in juvenile prison that ensured he (or she, now a transgender woman) would not have to register as a sex offender. (The same convict was later arrested for murder.)

Los Angeles County argued that observers did not have the right to watch the examination of signatures because it did not qualify as an “election” under the law. The county rejected less than 1% of ballots submitted by mail in the 2020 election.

In June, San Francisco voters recalled left-wing district attorney Chesa Boudin, who was a close political ally of Gascón.

Photo: file