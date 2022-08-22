Billionaires Spend $3 Million Against Trump-Endorsed Kelly Tshibaka, Lisa Murkowski’s Opponent

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks with a security guard as she stands outside the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill on November 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. Democrats continue to negotiate within the party on the Biden administration's social policy, infrastructure and climate change agenda. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

Billionaires from the L.I.S.A. super PAC have donated nearly $3 million against Trump-endorsed Alaskan Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, the opponent of establishment and pro-impeachment incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

L.I.S.A, which reportedly stands for “Leadership in a Strong Alaska,” only backs one candidate, Murkowski. The main PAC contributors are hedge fund managers Ken Griffin, John Arnold, and Louis Bacon, who, respectively, contributed $1.5 million, $500,000, and $50,000. “James and Kathryn Murdoch, the politically moderate heirs to the Murdoch media empire, have each given $250,000,” Forbes reported:

Billionaires from big Alaska industries have also pitched in. Michael S. Smith, who donated $200,000, and Jeffrey Hildebrand, who contributed $75,000, both made their fortunes in oil. Micky Arison, who along with his wife donated $25,000 total, runs Carnival Cruise Line.

In total, Murkowski’s campaign had $5.3 million in the bank at the end of July. The campaign funds do not include PAC money. Tshibaka’s campaign has $800,000.

Murkowski, who has been in office for 21 years, only finished a few points ahead of Tshibaka in last week’s Alaskan Republican primary. Both Murkowski and her opponent qualified in the primary to advance to the general election on November 8.

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - JULY 09: Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (L) pumps her fist as former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) looks on during a "Save America" rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska. Former President Donald Trump held a "Save America" rally in Anchorage where he campaigned with U.S. House candidate former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka (L) pumps her fist as former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) looks on during a “Save America” rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images).

Murkowski was appointed to the Senate by her father, Frank Murkowski, who served in the Senate from 1981 to 2002 and was the governor of Alaska from 2002 until 2006.

During the last two years in office, Murkowski has voted nine times with Democrats. Those votes include (1) Gun Control, (2) Corporate Bailout, (3) Confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, (4) $1.5 Trillion Omnibus Spending, (5) Federalize Local Elections, (6) $1.2 Trillion “Infrastructure” Bill, (7) Confirmation of Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, (8) Confirmation of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and (9) Impeachment of Former President Donald Trump.

After the primary, Tshibaka said:

Tshibaka has slammed Murkowski for being a two-faced Republican. “We already know that Murkowski says one thing in Alaska and then does the complete opposite in D.C. And we know that people on both sides of important issues – like abortion and the 2nd Amendment – can’t trust her because she’s always speaking out of both sides of her mouth.

“After 21 years in the Senate, in a seat she was appointed to by her father which she funds with dark money from outside our state, Lisa Murkowski cares more about her status with the Washington, D.C. insiders than she does about what the people here at home think,” Tshibaka added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.

