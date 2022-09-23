Former President Donald Trump will be holding a “Save America” rally in Wilmington, N.C. at 7:00 p.m. EST. He will appear alongside Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (R), Rep. Ted Budd (R), the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, and House candidate Bo Hines.

Budd, in his attempt to claim the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr (R), has eagerly accepted the former president’s embrace.

“Trump won North Carolina twice, and an in-person rally is helpful,” said Jonathan Felts, an advisor to Budd, according to ABC 11.

Similarly, Bo Hines, the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee to represent North Carolina’s Thirteenth Congressional District, has signaled close alignment with the former president and his agenda, calling Trump, “the greatest President in the history of the United States.”

It was truly an honor for NC-13 to host the greatest President in the history of the United States. I am proud to be President Trump’s endorsed candidate in this race. We are going to take this country back with America First Patriots! #ncpol pic.twitter.com/GStvPFDOZ9 — Bo Hines (@BoHines) April 10, 2022

Mark Robinson, who has expressed interest in running for governor of North Carolina in 2024, has likewise been a stalwart supporter of the former president, having appeared with him at rallies before.

Tonight’s rally will be the first event Trump has held since New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that she will be pursuing a civil case against the former president and his three eldest children for allegedly misrepresenting the value of certain assets held by the Trump Organization.

Denying any wrongdoing, the former President argued that the lawsuit is simply the latest in a long line of witch hunts, saying, “She campaigned on it. Four years ago was a vicious campaign and she just talked about Trump and we’re going to indict him, we’re going to get him. She knew nothing about me. I never heard of her.”

