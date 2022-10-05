Poll: Marco Rubio Leads Democrat Challenger Val Demings

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio speaks to supporters at a campaign stop on the Keep Florida Free Tour at the Horsepower Ranch in Geneva. Rubio faces Rep. Val Demings in the U.S. Senate election in November. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Hannah Bleau

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is leading his Democrat challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in Florida’s Senate race, a recent Spectrum News/Siena College survey found.

The survey showed Rubio maintaining a solid lead against his opponent, 48 percent to Demings’ 41 percent. His seven-point lead is outside of the +/- 4.5 percent margin of error. However, nine percent said they do not know who they would vote for, which could, hypothetically, put both candidates in striking distance of a victory. 

While Rubio enjoys majority support from Republicans and Demings enjoys majority support from Democrats, Rubio has more enthusiasm among his base. Ninety-four percent of Republicans support him, compared to 89 percent of Democrats who say the same for Demings. 

Further, Rubio has a ten-point lead among independents — 45 percent to Demings’ 35 percent — and 23-point lead among Latino voters.

Demings’ only positive in the poll is her favorability rating, as 33 percent view her favorably and 22 percent do not. Rubio’s favorability is under water — 41 percent favorable and 44 percent not — but it should be noted that he is recognized much more across the state. Only 15 percent did not give him a favorability rating, while 44 percent refused to provide a rating for Demings. 

US Democratic Representative Val Demings speaks as lawmakers share the recollections on the first anniversary of the assault on the US Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC on January 6, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Democratic Representative Val Demings in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The survey was taken September 18-25, among 669 likely Florida voters.

Demings has taken to social media in recent days to promote the Inflation Reduction Act, proclaiming that it will “give financial security to hardworking Americans.”

In reality, the measure devotes billions to green energy projects, expands the IRS, and props up government-subsidized health care, as Breitbart News reported. 

