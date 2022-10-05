Poll: Marco Rubio Leads Democrat Challenger Val Demings

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) is leading his Democrat challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in Florida’s Senate race, a recent Spectrum News/Siena College survey found.

The survey showed Rubio maintaining a solid lead against his opponent, 48 percent to Demings’ 41 percent. His seven-point lead is outside of the +/- 4.5 percent margin of error. However, nine percent said they do not know who they would vote for, which could, hypothetically, put both candidates in striking distance of a victory.

While Rubio enjoys majority support from Republicans and Demings enjoys majority support from Democrats, Rubio has more enthusiasm among his base. Ninety-four percent of Republicans support him, compared to 89 percent of Democrats who say the same for Demings.

Further, Rubio has a ten-point lead among independents — 45 percent to Demings’ 35 percent — and 23-point lead among Latino voters.

Demings’ only positive in the poll is her favorability rating, as 33 percent view her favorably and 22 percent do not. Rubio’s favorability is under water — 41 percent favorable and 44 percent not — but it should be noted that he is recognized much more across the state. Only 15 percent did not give him a favorability rating, while 44 percent refused to provide a rating for Demings.

The survey was taken September 18-25, among 669 likely Florida voters.

Demings has taken to social media in recent days to promote the Inflation Reduction Act, proclaiming that it will “give financial security to hardworking Americans.”

Floridians shouldn’t have to live paycheck to paycheck with the fear that if their medicine gets more expensive they won’t be able to make ends meet. I’d rather see them living the American Dream.

The #InflationReductionAct will give financial security to hardworking Americans. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) October 3, 2022

In reality, the measure devotes billions to green energy projects, expands the IRS, and props up government-subsidized health care, as Breitbart News reported.