January 6 Committee ‘Not About Politics,’ Says Thompson as Hearings Resume Before Midterms

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the one-sided January 6 Committee, declared Thursday that the investigation was “not about politics,” as hearings resumed for the first time in nearly three months, and with just days to go before the midterm elections.

Thompson, who himself objected to the certification of the results of the 2004 presidential election, declared as he read his script from a Teleprompter: “This investigation is not about politics. It’s not about party. It’s about facts, plain and simple.”

The hearing was the first since a July hearing that had been billed as the last of the public hearings, until outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) — who has since lost her reelection primary — indicated that there would be more hearings in September. Those hearings were reportedly delayed because of Hurricane Ian.

Members of the committee — all hand-picked by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who made the unprecedented decision to reject nominees by the minority party — recapitulated much of what they had said in previous hearings.

They claimed there was “new” evidence linking President Donald Trump to the riot at the Capitol on January 6. Cheney claimed that there was no way that Trump could have believed that he actually won the 2020 presidential election or that it had been stolen as he objected to the results.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.