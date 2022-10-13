Poll: Republican Blake Masters Within Striking Distance of Democrat Mark Kelly

Arizona Senate Republican candidate Blake Masters is within striking distance of Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), according to a poll released on Thursday.

A Fox 10/Insider Advantage poll found that Kelly leads Masters 46 to 41.6 percent, or by 4.4 percent. With the poll’s margin of error of 4.2 percent, this makes the race nearly a dead heat.

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has five percent of the vote, and seven percent of voters remain undecided.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson, Masters called out Kelly’s blatant hypocrisy on border security.

He’s not “an innocent bystander in this. It’s not like he doesn’t have a say, and in a 50-50 deadlock Senate, his vote is incredibly powerful,” the Arizona populist said.

“Biden literally needed Mark Kelly’s vote to achieve anything on his agenda. And so, Mark Kelly could have stood up. He could have dug in and actually fought for border security, and he didn’t,” he added.

“And he’s truly not in the business of working for Arizonans,” Masters continued. “He’s not in the business of exercising any independent judgment or fighting for what he thinks is right. He’s in the business of rubber-stamping, whatever Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden say, and the result is a wide-open border, double-digit crime increases, double-digit inflation, and it’s crushing families in Arizona. That’s why he deserves to lose.”

The Fox 10/Insider Advantage poll surveyed 550 registered voters, and the margin of error is 4.2 percent.