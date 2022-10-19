Former Vice President Mike Pence cited the late Andrew Breitbart when discussing how to preserve American culture during a speech on his “Freedom Agenda” Wednesday morning.

“Politics is downstream of culture,” Pence said, quoting Breitbart at the Heritage Foundation discussing preserving American culture.

“If we allow the radical left to continue dumping toxic waste into the headwaters of our culture, our politics will only get more poisonous over time,” he said.

The former vice president said that the culture he seeks to preserve has been “handed down by generations of Americans who fought for it, defended it, [and] strengthened it, in their time.”

Pence explained that the “very core” of the “timeless American principle and belief” that everyone is “endowed…regardless of race or creed or color” is the right to life.

He went on to say that “to restore American culture, we must restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law in every state in the country” and that it was started by the Supreme Court in June when they “sent Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs” with the landmark ruling in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning the infamous pro-abortion ruling.

Pence, leaning in on being pro-life, criticized President Joe Biden for promising to use the anniversary of Roe v Wade in January to codify the infamous decision into law.

However, he explained that Biden would not be able to do that because “On January 22, 2023, we’re going to have pro-life majorities in the House and the Senate, and we’re going to be taking the case for life to every state in America.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.