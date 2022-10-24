White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called for an “assault weapons” ban Monday in response to a St. Louis school shooting in which two people were killed.

The shooting occurred at St. Louis’s Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) just after 9 a.m., Breitbart News reported. The attacker, thought to be around 20, was quickly taken out by police. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch indicated the “call for an active shooter came in at 9:11 a.m., and the shooter was shot 14 minutes later on the school’s third floor.”

CNN identified the deceased attacker as a 19-year-old who graduated from CVPA last year. He killed two innocents at the school before being stopped by officers.

At this point in the shooting investigation law enforcement has not revealed the specific type of gun used in the attack. Various reports simply indicated it was a long gun.

On Monday afternoon, Jean-Pierre pushed for an “assault weapons” ban, saying:

Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by today’s senseless violence, particularly those injured and killed, their families as well as the first respondents. We need additional action to stop the scourge of gun violence. Every day that the Senate fails to send an assault weapons ban to the President’s desk, or waits to take another — other common-sense actions is a day too late for our families and communities impacted by gun violence.

President Biden was interviewed by NowThis News on Sunday and he told them he wants to limits gun owners to “eight bullets in a round,” Breitbart News noted.

The latest figures from the National Shooting Sports Foundation show there are more than 24 million “commonly owned” firearms, which Democrats label “assault weapons,” in circulation in the U.S.

