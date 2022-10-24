Joe Biden Pushing to Limit Gun Owners to ‘Eight Bullets in a Round’

President Joe Biden told NowThis News during a Sunday interview that he is pushing to limit gun owners to having no more than “eight bullets in a round.”

Natalie Barden, whose brother was killed in the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School attack, urged Biden to “address ‘high capacity’ magazines” and asked what he is currently do to limit those magazines.

Biden responded by saying he is going to push to ban ‘assault weapons’ after the midterm elections and urged people to vote for Democrats in order to secure the ban.

He noted, “My legislation says there can be no more than eight bullets in a round.”

Biden continued, “The guys doing these mass killings, they have magazines, they call them, that can hold up to 100 bullets in it. That’s just like having an automatic weapon, which we’re not allowed to have by the way, supposedly.”

In the course of the interview Biden restated his claim that AR-15 bullets “travel five times the speed of an ordinary bullet.” He also said AR-15 rifles are made for one thing, “to kill people,” and said he can “find no rational reason why ‘assault weapons’ should be sold, period.”

On September 23 Breitbart News reported President Biden’s admission that AR-15s, AK-47s, and other guns Democrats call “assault weapons” are designed “to defend people.”

The Post Millennial noted Biden was speaking to a teacher’s union when he said, “What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for? It’s an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people.”

