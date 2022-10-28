President Joe Biden showed off his World Series socks on Friday as he appeared at a dinner with Pennsylvania Democrats in Philadelphia to show his support for candidates.

The president emphasized his support for Democrat Senate candidate John Fetterman, despite his disastrous debate performance earlier in the week that alarmed Democrats nationwide.

“Imagine Casey and Fetterman as partners in the U.S. Senate,” Biden said to the cheering crowd during his speech, referring to Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Lt. Gov. Fetterman.

He praised Fetterman’s “integrity” adding that “John leaves nobody behind.”

“You know who he is, you know where he stands, you also know that John is Pennsylvania,” Biden added.

The president appeared with prominent Democrats in Philadelphia for the state Democratic Party’s 3rd Annual Independence Dinner.

“God I love Philly. I love Philly so much, I married a Philly girl,” he said, referring to first lady Jill Biden.

Pulling up his pant leg, the president showed off his socks that represented the Phillies baseball team, indicating his support for their run in the World Series.

“We’ve got a good year going!” he shouted. “The Phillies and the Eagles!”

Biden thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for joining him at the event.

“Thank you for the great Vice President Kamala Harris,” he said. “She’s making me look good.”

“God love her. She’s more like my buddy and my sister, but I trust her with my life. I trust her completely.”

Fetterman also spoke at the event.

“It’s so much nicer to spend a night with you all than it was with Dr. Oz,” he said grinning, referring to the debate on Tuesday.

“Doing the debate, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy — certainly after five weeks, excuse me, five months after having a stroke,” Fetterman said, before proceeding on his usual stump speech.

An Insider Advantage poll released after the debate shows that Oz is leading Fetterman by three points.