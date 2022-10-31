Newt Gingrich Rips Joe Biden for Supporting Transgender ‘Barbie Pocket’ Man as Inflation, Crime Soars

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich challenged President Joe Biden on Sunday over his gender obsessions, slamming his decision to invite a transgender activist to the White House as the nation stumbles under the triple loads of rising crime levels, chaos at the southern border, and inflation.

In an op-ed for FOX News, the former Republican congressman said the upcoming midterm elections have been “doomed” for the Democrats by Biden’s focus on “gender-affirming care” for juveniles as a host of other pressing issues demanded attention.

Gingrich’s criticism came one week after Biden met transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney, 25, in a panel of six progressive activists for NowThis News, as Breitbart News reported.

The president professed to embracing “gender-affirming care” at the meeting, saying he does not believe any state should have the right to pass laws limiting access to transgender treatments, before asking Mulvaney for support.

“As a moral question and as a legal question, I just think it’s wrong,” Biden lamented, continuing a theme of addressing transgenderism that has been a defining principle of his presidency almost from day one.

Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday giving sweeping “rights” to men and women who want to live as the opposite biological sex. https://t.co/ImNoLEairi — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 22, 2021

In his piece for FOX News, Gingrich was having none of it. He wrote the White House made a mistake by doubling down on transgender rights with the midterm elections just around the corner and a clear focus on broader matters was needed in the Oval Office.

“There are only weeks before the midterm elections, which will either keep Joe Biden’s and the Washington Democrats’ agenda on life support — or shut it down completely,” he wrote, adding:

The American people are deeply concerned about the cost of gas and groceries, crime in the streets and chaos at the southern border (which their agenda has caused). So the White House staff scheduled Biden to meet with a radical lifestyle activist who represents a movement with which most Americans disagree. Here we have the embattled Democrats deciding that the key to the elections is not securing the border, locking up criminals, bringing inflation under control, or meting the nation’s education crisis. The key to winning is meeting with a transgender activist on TikTok and supporting transgenderism.

Gingrich went on to cite a recent survey conducted by America’s New Majority Project, which found transgenderism is hardly a driving issue amongst American voters.

The survey, according to the Daily Mail, found 62 percent of Americans believe it is “never appropriate” to discuss changing genders with children in kindergarten through 12th grade, and 80 percent believe parents should be notified in advance of any such discussions.

At the same time, 59 percent of Americans think it should be illegal to provide puberty blockers to adolescents, and 56 percent believed gender transition surgery is child abuse on children.

“The image of President Biden and Dr Jill Biden sitting and watching ‘Days of Girlhood’ while inflation soars, crime reigns and our children’s futures crumble is one of those images that doom elections,” Gingrich wrote of Mulvaney’s TikTok series in which a transition to a female is documented.

He added: “Nothing says ‘detached from reality’ more clearly in voters’ minds.”

The former congressman then despaired: “My hunch is this was an act of desperation.”