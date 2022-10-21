President Joe Biden has asked a stereotype-embracing transgender advocate to help Democrats survive the 2022 midterm elections, says a video by the advocate, Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney has been invited to the White House to meet with Biden. Mulvaney uploaded a video where he says, “I’m going to the White House to speak to the President of the United States of America.”

He explains, “I get to sit down with Joe Biden and NowThis News and I get to ask him a few questions about trans issues.” Mulvaney added that he will talk to Biden about “my transness.”

“I’m ready to step up and show that trans people, we’re not going anywhere and that trans kids, they deserve a fighting chance to be their true selves,” Mulvaney added. He also included a call for his fans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The video of Biden meeting with Mulvaney and other activists will be released Sunday, Mulvaney said. The Biden administration is fully backing the transgender agenda.

Ulta Beauty hosted an interview with Mulvaney on motherhood and girlhood. The two subjects of the interview were Mulvaney, who identifies as transgender, and another man who identifies as “genderfluid.” During the interview, Mulvaney said he wants to become a mother, falsely claiming, “I want to be a mom one day — and I absolutely can!”

Trans 👏 Girls 👏 Can 👏 Do 👏It 👏 All! Tune into the latest episode of The Beauty Of… where host @DavidLopezzz sits down with guest Dylan Mulvaney to chat all things girlhood 💝 Watch now: https://t.co/tCRfEryYkZ pic.twitter.com/uaXJqEBQI9 — Ulta Beauty (@ultabeauty) October 13, 2022

In TikTok videos, Mulvaney portrays himself as a passive and giddy woman. In one clip, Mulvaney explains that he’s been carrying around pads and tampons for months before he goes on to refer to female genitalia as the “barbie pouch.”

Mulvaney makes a similar comment in another clip when he explains that people stared at him in public when he wore tight pants. He explains, “oh, I forgot my crotch doesn’t look like other women’s crotches sometimes because mine doesn’t look like a little barbie pocket.” He added that he was hoping to “normalize women having bulges … because we’re coming up on bikini season.”

“I forgot that my crotch doesn’t look like other women’s crotches sometimes because mine doesn’t look like a little Barbie Pocket” -Dylan Mulvaney #boycottulta pic.twitter.com/CTYZ7AGedo — Jess (@slxthkween) October 17, 2022

