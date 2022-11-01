Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is barely securing 50 percent of the vote in his reelection bid, according to Trafalgar Group’s latest poll.

The latest poll shows that Schumer is not doing well in his New York reelection bid. This poll also comes after one was released last night showing Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin surging in the gubernatorial race in the typically blue state.

The poll showed that Schumer only has support from 50.6 percent of the respondents, while 40 percent said they would vote for Republican Joseph Pinion III. Another 5.1 percent said they would vote for Diane Sare, the independent, and 4.3 percent were undecided.

The Trafalgar poll sampled the 1,198 likely general election voters from October 27 to 31, with a 2.9 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level. The poll’s respondents were 53.6 percent Democrats, 27.5 percent Republican, and 18.9 percent had no party or other affiliation.

Last night, Trafalgar also released a poll for New York’s gubernatorial, showing Zeldin surging and slightly leading Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul. The poll showed that 48.4 percent would vote for Zeldin, while 47.6 percent would vote for Hochul.

The poll came just one day after the New York Times published a story explaining how Zeldin’s surging had caused the national Democrats to worry about the race’s outcome.

Ultimately, it was reported that the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) had thrown money into the race after initially not planning on spending anything to prevent a major upset.

In addition, what the outcome of the race would have on down-ballot races, hoping not to have a similar situation to the one the Democrats faced last year in Virginia when then-candidate Glenn Youngkin won his gubernatorial race.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.