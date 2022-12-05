Election Eve Poll: Dead Heat as Georgia Race Within the Margin of Error

Georgia Senate runoff candidates Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker (R) are in the midst of a dead heat prior to Election Day, an InsiderPolling/FOX5Atlanta survey released Monday found.

The survey, released on the eve of Election Day, showed Warnock edging out Walker, 51 percent to 48 percent. One percent, per the survey, remain undecided. However, the Democrat’s three-point advantage is within the survey’s +/- 3.6 percent margin of error:

A deeper look at the survey shows Walker taking the edge with independent voters, leading the Democrat 53 percent to 47 percent.

Walker also holds a one-point advantage among voters ages 18-39, while Warnock holds a five-point lead among voters ages 40-64.

Further, early voting and mail-in voting totals remain in favor of Warnock, but Walker leads with Election Day voters by 26 points. That fact coincides with Walker’s latest plea, urging Georgia voters to get out and vote, contending that the final results will all come down to turnout.

“We’ve had record-breaking early voting,” he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, emphasizing that “we gotta have turnout.”

“Otherwise, if you don’t turn out, we’re gonna continue to have the high gas prices. [We’re] gonna continue to have the high grocery prices. [We’ll] continue to have the crime in the street [and] these open borders. We will continue to have those things if people don’t turn out and vote. So vote, vote, vote,” he added.

Notably, the final InsiderPolling/FOX5Atlanta survey released at the end of October, prior to the November 8 election, showed Walker up by three percent. And while the final RealClearPolitics (RCP) average showed Walker leading by 1.4 percent, it was Warnock who ended up leading by less than one percent, although he failed to reach the 50 percent threshold.

The survey was taken on December 4 among 750 likely voters.