The National Defense Authorization Act for 2023 contains a section explaining a trial run for “safe storage” requirements for personal firearms.

Sec. 595 of NDAA 2023 is titled: “PILOT PROGRAM ON SAFE STORAGE OF PERSONALLY OWNED FIREARMS.”

The description of the “safe storage” program says:

Under the pilot program under sub7 section (a), the Secretary of Defense shall furnish to members of the Armed Forces who are participating in the pilot program at military installations selected under sub10 section (e) locking devices or firearm safes, or both, for the purpose of securing personally owned firearms when not in use (including by directly providing, subsidizing, or otherwise making available such devices or safes).

The program will be carried out at select military installations.

The description adds: “A member of the Armed Forces may participate in the pilot program under subsection (a) carried out at a military installation selected under subsection (e) regardless of whether the member resides at the military installation.”

Participation the “safe storage” pilot program is voluntary.

