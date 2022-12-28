Former President Donald Trump’s taxes are set to go public Friday, the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee stated Tuesday.

The committee obtained the tax returns in November after the Supreme Court ruled in its favor.

The tax documents will account for Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2021, Reuters reported Last week, the House Ways and Means Committee claimed in a report the IRS had not audited Trump for three out of the four years he was president. The IRS’s failure to audit Trump apparently broke its own rule.

The committee’s report did not include Trump’s tax returns in the report because confidential information had to be redacted before being publicly released.

Trump was the first president to refuse to release his tax returns since doing so became an expectation of presidential candidates. Democrats have been anxious to inspect them since Trump announced he would run for office in 2016.