Republican Introduces Bill to Hold China Accountable for the Coronavirus

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) is introducing a measure that would halt federal funds from going to China until the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) reimburses the U.S. for the trillions spent on coronavirus relief.

The “China Lied, People Died Act” would stop federal funds from going to China until the communist regime pays America back for the trillions spent in the form of coronavirus relief due to the virus that originated in Wuhan.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Nehls said, “My first order of business this Congress is holding China accountable.”

“The Chinese Communist Party is singlehandedly responsible for the loss of a million lives in the United States and causing one of the worst economic disasters in the history of our country,” he continued, explaining that the GOP majority must work to force the CCP to “pay back the $4.6 trillion in Congressionally appropriated funds, as well as the $16 trillion of American taxpayer dollars that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is also listed on the bill:

I introduced a bill with @RepBoebert to force China to pay back the trillions of dollars Congress spent in response to COVID-19. It’s time to hold them accountable. https://t.co/uW143RjKcv — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) January 26, 2023

The bill comes on the heels of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announcing members of key committees moving forward — two of which will focus on issues related to China as well as the origins of the Chinese coronavirus, respectively.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) will chair the newly formed House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Other members include:

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA)

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO)

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY-06)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI)

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL-16)

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

McCarthy also announced members of the Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, tasked with investigating the origins of the virus. Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) is chairing that committee, which includes Reps. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Mariannette Miller Meeks (R-IA), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Michael Cloud (R-TX), John Joyce (R-PA), and Rich McCormick (R-GA).

In a statement, McCarthy said the committee will focus to “finally get answers to the COVID origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic.”