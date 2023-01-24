Kevin McCarthy Announces Members of the House China Committee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced the members of the newly formed House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party this week.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) will chair the committee, which the House approved of earlier this month in a 365 to 65 vote. Notably, all of those who voted against were Democrats.

Earlier this month, Gallagher told Breitbart News Saturday that there were logistical issues that needed to be taken care of before the committee was able to begin, including establishing members of the committee, which were announced on Monday. They include:

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA)

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO)

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY-06)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI)

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL-16)

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL)

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD)

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA)

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA)

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL)

“I’ve spent much of my time in Congress pushing Washington to acknowledge and combat the existential threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party alongside Members like Chairman Gallagher and Trump administration officials,” Banks said of his appointment, adding that he will do everything he can on the committee to “ensure that our military keeps pace with the People’s Liberation Army and to push back on malign Chinese influence.”

“My hope is that over the next two years the Committee will have developed the first ever long-term Congressional strategy to take on the Chinese Communist Party,” he added.

Similarly, Newhouse said the U.S. must respond to the CCP “with tough policies that will protect our farmland, rebuild our national supply chains, stand up for human rights, and safeguard American sovereignty,” deeming the CCP a “threat to American democracy.”

Speaking to Breitbart News Saturday earlier this month, Gallagher, who will chair the committee, said it will fundamentally “ensure that good ideas don’t fall through the committee cracks” while also making sure “bad ideas don’t get out of this Congress as well.”

“For example, banning TikTok is bound up in this broader question of cross-border data flows. The question of Chinese police stations on American soil is something we’re going to draw attention to. So — a lot of areas where I think we can have a really unique and immediate impact,” Gallagher said, highlighting the committee’s primary goal and challenge.

“So getting people to understand both the stakes of the competition and the CCPs global strategy for domination is going to be a key challenge and part of our mission on the select committee on China,” the Republican said, also teasing a potential hearing on Chinese influence featuring executives at Disney, Apple, and Hollywood.

“It need not be an antagonistic discussion if they’re willing to show up and engage in a productive debate about the choices they have to make in order to get access to the Chinese market,” he said, adding that the committee will be willing to issue subpoenas if necessary.

LISTEN:

Earlier this month, House Republicans listed some of the objectives of the newly formed committee, which includes investigating the CCP for “producing the components of deadly fentanyl,” “buying U.S. farmland,” stealing intellectual property, and spreading propaganda: