Kevin McCarthy Announces Members of Coronavirus Pandemic Subcommittee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) this week announced members of Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, continuing in his vow to investigate the origins of the Chinese coronavirus.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) is chairing the committee, which will also feature high profile Republican House members, including Reps. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Other members of the subcommittee include:

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY)

Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks (R-IA)

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX)

Rep. John Joyce (R-PA)

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA)

Wenstrup, an army veteran and physician, is no stranger to the topic of investigating the origins of the virus, releasing a statement in December following a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) report investigating the origins of the virus.

“The American people are owed answers about the origins of COVID-19. Our report states that COVID-19 may have been tied to China’s bioweapons research program and that the Intelligence Community (IC) withheld key information from the American public’s authorized elected officials, deepening public mistrust,” he said at the time, noting that the report also found that much responsibility for the outbreak traces back to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), despite global failures to hold the CCP truly accountable.

“I’m PROUD to announce that I’ve been chosen for the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus pandemic,” Rep. Jackson said following the announcement, promising that every lie told by Fauci, every lie about the vaccine, and ever lie used to lock Americans down for months on end “will be revealed”:

I’m PROUD to announce that I’ve been chosen for the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus pandemic. Every LIE told to us by Fauci will be revealed. Every LIE about the vaccine will be revealed. Every LIE that was used to LOCK YOU DOWN will be unearthed. We will reveal the TRUTH! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 25, 2023

McCarthy’s announcement serves as another step in fulfilling a promise to the American people, as he vowed that a GOP-led House would investigate origins of the Chinese coronavirus and hold Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable:

Dr. Fauci lost the trust of the American people when his guidance unnecessarily kept schools closed and businesses shut while obscuring questions about his knowledge on the origins of COVID.



He owes the American people answers. A @HouseGOP majority will hold him accountable. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 22, 2022

In addition to that, McCarthy also announced members of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is chairing. Other members include:

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND)

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY)

Republicans have created two select subcommittees to stop the weaponization of the federal government and finally get answers to the COVID origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic. I'm proud to announce the members: pic.twitter.com/TnQnOX8fo9 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 24, 2023

🔥 @SpeakerMcCarthy Appoints Members to Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government pic.twitter.com/gUXEPgZWfT — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 24, 2023

“The government has a responsibility to serve the American people, not go after them,” McCarthy said in a statement, announcing members of the committees. He promised that the agenda of the GOP-led Congress will be “based on transparency, accountability, and solutions.”

“The Members selected to serve on these subcommittees will work to stop the weaponization of the federal government and will also finally get answers to the COVID origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic,” he added.