Bernie Sanders’ Anti-Capitalist Event Costs up to $100 on Ticketmaster

Admission for socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) anti-capitalists event can cost up to $100 on the much-maligned Ticketmaster.

The event, titled “It’s Okay to be Angry About Capitalism,” seems anything but angry with capitalism, considering that it not only charges $95 plus fees for a front-row seat but also utilizes Ticketmaster, which the Justice Department has investigated for possible anti-trust violations. Per Ticketmaster:

Tickets priced at $95, $75, and $55 include a copy of “It’s Okay To Be Angry About Capitalism”. Tickets are non-transferable until 24 hours prior to the show time. Any tickets suspected of being purchased for the sole purpose of reselling can be cancelled at the discretion of The Anthem / Ticketmaster, and buyers may be denied future ticket purchases for I.M.P. shows. Opening acts, door times, and set times are always subject to change.

Tickets will be available to purchase by the general public February 3.

He could've AT LEAST not used Ticketmaster, one of the world's worst corporate monopolies, to make the whole thing less ironic. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 31, 2023

Details of the event have not yet been announced and it’s unknown at this point if Bernie Sanders had a hand in ticket pricing or if he chose Ticketmaster as the vendor. Owned by Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster took a serious public relations hit in the autumn of last year when Taylor Swift fans accused them of price-gouging during her Swift’s Eras tour pre-sale. Per UPI:

Fans of pop music superstar Taylor Swift filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster, alleging the vendor broke antitrust laws and invoked unreasonably high ticket prices during Swift’s Eras tour pre-sale. The 26 plaintiffs from 13 states in the lawsuit against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., Ticketmaster’s parent company, claim the company engaged in “unlawful conduct in violation of California’s Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law,” according to a document obtained by Deadline. The antitrust accusations charge that Ticketmaster manipulated the secondary ticket market which amounts to price discrimination. Ticketmaster also engaged in price fixing by “allying with scalpers,” to affect prices.

Live Nation has claimed that the error occurred due to a “cyber attack.”

“We were then hit with three times the amount of bot traffic than we had ever experienced,” Live Nation President and CEO Joe Berchtold said in his prepared testimony to Congress. “While the bots failed to penetrate our systems or acquire any tickets, the attack required us to slow down and even pause our sales.”