Justice Department Ends Sex-Trafficking Case Against Rep. Matt Gaetz

The Justice Department has ended its investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) without any charges, according to the Florida congressman and news reports.

Gaetz’s office said in a statement, according to the Associated Press, “The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes.”

Gaetz was being investigated by the DOJ on whether Gaetz and a onetime political ally, Joel Greenberg, had paid underage girls and escorts or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, AP reported. Greenberg pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

Gaetz, known as an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump and a conservative firebrand, has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. Still, he was attacked viciously by the left as a “sex-trafficker” as the investigation was underway. Some on the left clung to their accusations even after the DOJ dropped its case.

Another Gaetz associate, Jason Pirozzolo, a hand surgeon and campaign donor who was also being investigated, was also notified that the DOJ had closed their investigation of him without charges.

“Dr. Pirozzolo requests that he and his family’s privacy be respected as the last few years have been extremely difficult to endure,” his lawyer said in a statement, according to the AP.

