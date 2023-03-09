WATCH: Jim Jordan Humiliates Former Adam Schiff Henchman Daniel Goldman

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) humiliated former impeachment counsel Rep. Daniel S. Goldman (D-NY) on Thursday in a hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday.

Goldman worked as the lead counsel for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-NY) on the House Intelligence Committee during its impeachment investigation into then-President Donald Trump in 2019. He was also an ardent proponent of the “Russia collusion” hoax, even taunting Trump on Twitter be declaring that the “pee tape” would be found.

In questioning witnesses on Thursday, Goldman joined other Democrats in defending censorship of social media. He also pushed witnesses to admit that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.

But Goldman took things a step too far when he claimed, falsely, that the government had never told Twitter to take down any “lawful” content. And when he made that claim, Jordan immediately showed the proof:

One of the other members was heard to say “Boom” as Jordan produced evidence to contradict Goldman’s lie.

Goldman is also the heir to the Levi’s fortune, and used his wealth to fund his congressional campaign.

