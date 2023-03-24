New York Lawmakers Inch Closer to Banning Gas Stoves

Supporters see the potential law as a national model that they hope can spur similar action by other states and the federal government to limit fossil fuel use in buildings, which are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change.

Pat McClellan, policy director at the New York League of Conservation Voters, said New York can set the precedent for the rest of the country to follow.

“If we prove it can be done and we have the political will to do this, it’s going to open the floodgates for other states to take action,” said McClellan.

The Biden Administration is considering a ban on gas stoves in the U.S. over concerns about alleged harmful air pollutants being released from the appliances, according to a report. https://t.co/FJbapzLNwD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 11, 2023

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul has only endorsed the sale of banning gas stoves for new buildings while allowing existing buildings to keep such stoves in place. The proposed measure from Democrats would still allow gas stoves in new restaurants mostly due to their efficiency in food preparation. Not all Democrats have supported the ban.

“I would prefer that we incentivize electric buildings, either through tax credits or other proposals, rather than forcing it as an issue because there’s a lot of concern and angst in particular in western New York,” said Assembly member Monica Wallace. “We shouldn’t necessarily ban people from pursuing other options if that’s what they want.”