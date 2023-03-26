Illegal Alien Gets 10 Years in Prison After 2-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Dumpster

The illegal alien father of two-year-old Frankie Gonzales, who was allegedly murdered by his mother and tossed in a trash dumpster in 2020, has received 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abandonment.

Lorenzo Gonzales, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was first arrested and charged in Waco, Texas, with second-degree felony child endangerment in June 2020 after police said he left his son, Frankie, in the care of the child’s mother who was barred from being left alone with her children.

Before Frankie’s alleged murder, Gonzales had been ordered by Child Protective Services (CPS) not to leave his three children alone with their mother, 35-year-old Laura Jane Villalon, who had a history of drug use.

Despite the CPS order, Gonzales dropped all three of the children off unsupervised with Villalon. On June 1, 2020, Villalon reported their son, Frankie, missing. The next day, police said Villalon led them to her son’s body in a metal trash dumpster nearby a church.

Illegal Alien Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Trash Can https://t.co/rlHCRyK7HV via @BreitbartNews @JxhnBinder — FAIR (@FAIRImmigration) June 24, 2020

Police allege that Frankie died in Villalon’s care on May 28, 2020, the day Gonzales dropped him off, and that Villalon disposed of the child’s body the following day before reporting him missing.

Gonzales took a plea deal, pleading guilty to child abandonment and injury to a child by omission. In return, he will serve up to 10 years in prison and face arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency when his sentence is finished.

Villalon remains in McLennan County Jail as a plea deal is negotiated.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.