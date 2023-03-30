House Democrats on Thursday cheered after news broke that a New York grand jury had voted to indict former President Donald Trump, calling it “unprecedented.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — who for years claimed with no evidence that Trump had colluded with Russia and ran an impeachment inquiry against him — tweeted that not to hold Trump accountable for “unlawful conduct” would be “not democracy.”

“The indictment of a former president is unprecedented. But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged. A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy.”

The indictment of a former president is unprecedented. But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged. A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 30, 2023

In a written statement, Schiff said Trump’s indictment is “deeply and fundamentally necessary to preserve the rule of law.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, former House Intel chair, releases lengthy statement on Trump indictment. “The indictment and arrest of a former president is unique throughout all of American history. But so too is the unlawful conduct for which Trump has been charged…” pic.twitter.com/57YQy3kyOb — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 30, 2023

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted: “Grand Jury votes to indict Trump!”

Grand Jury votes to indict Trump! — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 30, 2023

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) — who had also claimed Trump colluded with Russia — was surprisingly more subdued, tweeting:

The indictment of a former president is a somber day for America. It’s also a time to put faith in our judicial system. Donald Trump deserves every protection provided to him by the Constitution. As that unfolds, let us neither celebrate nor destroy. Justice benefits us all.

The indictment of a former president is a somber day for America. It’s also a time to put faith in our judicial system. Donald Trump deserves every protection provided to him by the Constitution. As that unfolds, let us neither celebrate nor destroy. Justice benefits us all. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Democrat groups were giddy.

“RT IF YOU’RE THRILLED!” tweeted Occupy Democrats.

HUGE BREAKING NEWS: Grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump over his illegal hush money payment to Stormy Daniels — making him the first former president in American history to face criminal charges. RT IF YOU'RE THRILLED! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) March 30, 2023

Actor Rob Reiner tweeted: “Trump Indicted! First among many!”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.