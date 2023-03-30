‘Fundamentally Necessary to Preserve the Rule of Law’: Democrats Cheer Trump Indictment

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 28: U.S. House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (2nd L) speaks to members of the media as (L-R) Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) listen at the lobby of Longworth House Office Building November 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. …
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Kristina Wong

House Democrats on Thursday cheered after news broke that a New York grand jury had voted to indict former President Donald Trump, calling it “unprecedented.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) — who for years claimed with no evidence that Trump had colluded with Russia and ran an impeachment inquiry against him — tweeted that not to hold Trump accountable for “unlawful conduct” would be “not democracy.”

“The indictment of a former president is unprecedented. But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged. A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office. Especially when they do. To do otherwise is not democracy.”

In a written statement, Schiff said Trump’s indictment is “deeply and fundamentally necessary to preserve the rule of law.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted: “Grand Jury votes to indict Trump!”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) — who had also claimed Trump colluded with Russia — was surprisingly more subdued, tweeting:

The indictment of a former president is a somber day for America. It’s also a time to put faith in our judicial system. Donald Trump deserves every protection provided to him by the Constitution. As that unfolds, let us neither celebrate nor destroy. Justice benefits us all.

Meanwhile, Democrat groups were giddy.

“RT IF YOU’RE THRILLED!” tweeted Occupy Democrats.

Actor Rob Reiner tweeted: “Trump Indicted! First among many!”

 

