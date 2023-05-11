The United States Military Academy, known as West Point, announced Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris will become the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at an academy graduation ceremony on May 27.

“We are honored to have the Vice President as our commencement speaker,” Superintendent Army Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland said in a statement. “As an accomplished leader who has achieved significant milestones throughout her career, we look forward to her inspiring remarks to our cadets.”

The speech will be her visit to the academy, according to a West Point press release, which noted that Harris “is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President of the United States of America.”

West Point cadets commenting anonymously on a social media app were divided over the news, with some expressing approval and others expressing disapproval.

For example, one cadet said, “Even if you don’t like the VP it is still amazing that she is speaking because we are witness history as she is the first female VP and first female to give a commencement speech at West Point.”

Another said, “Yay! The most unpopular VP in history is gonna come speak to us at graduation.”

Vice presidents have historically spoken at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis. Last year, Harris spoke at the Naval Academy’s commencement ceremony.

President Joe Biden will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy and Howard University this year, according to the Associated Press.

