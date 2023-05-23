Police: 19-Year-Old Sai Varshith Kandula Drove U-Haul into Barrier Near White House, Nazi Flag Found in Vehicle

The driver of a rented box truck that crashed into security barriers near the White House on Monday night has been identified by police as 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula.

Fox News reports Kandula faces multiple charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the threat to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm on a President, Vice President, or family, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

Officials released his name Tuesday and said he came from Chesterfield, a St. Louis suburb. No one was injured in the crash.

AP reports the Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department searched the truck after the crash.

Video posted by WUSA-TV shows a police officer at the scene sorting through several pieces of evidence from the truck, including the Nazi flag.

Officers retrieved the flag and plastic evidence bags that had been laid out on the pavement following the crash and placed them in the back of the U-Haul, a Reuters photographer said.