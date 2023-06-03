An informant alleging a $5 million bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden is reportedly a “highly credible” FBI source with a history dating back to the Obama administration era.

The FBI possesses a document from an interview the FBI conducted with the informant, which allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between now-President Joe Biden and a foreign national.

After weeks of stonewalling a congressional subpoena, FBI Director Christopher Wray finally agreed to allow members of Congress to view the unclassified document next Monday. A House Oversight Committee spokesperson told CNN the committee still plans to move forward with holding the FBI in contempt of Congress.

A source told Fox News the informant was a “pre-existing” FBI source with a long track record dating back “at least several years” to the Obama era before generating the file detailing allegations against then-Vice President Biden.

In addition, the source claimed the informant was previously “found to be highly credible” and was “consistently reviewed by the FBI.”

In May, James Comer issued a subpoena to obtain the document from the FBI following legally protected disclosures to Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) office.

Elements of a potential bribery scheme involving Biden and his family members’ overseas business interests have been evident for years. Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak wrote in March that there was evidence supporting the impeachment of President Biden for bribery:

Hunter Biden’s overseas business ventures had been recognized as early as 2015 as a potential conflict of interest for his father. Diplomats and journalists questioned Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where he earned $83,333 per month, despite lacking relevant expertise, while his father was in office. Those concerns were brushed aside, however, by the vice president’s office, and the issue was never resolved. Hunter Biden also connected other foreign business associates with his father, including Chinese associates.

Biden could be impeached retroactively, following a precedent set by Democrats in their second impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in 2021.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.